EU foreign ministers meet on Ukraine aid, Hamas sanctions

EU foreign ministers met in Brussels on Monday to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, Belarus, the situation in the Middle East and other current affairs.

The meeting was led by the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who earlier on Monday had an informal discussion via video conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"A solid compromise has been agreed at the working level and I hope that this will be continued until full adoption soon, but the political agreement is there," Borrell told reporters afterwards.

EU sanctions Israeli settlers for first time

The bloc agreed to impose further sanctions on Hamas and to introduce sanctions against violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank for the first time.

The measures, which had previously been blocked by Hungary, include travel bans and asset freezes on certain individuals. They follow in the footsteps of the US and UK.

Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are considered illegal under international law. There has been an explosion in acts of violence carried out by the settlers in the territory against the Palestinian population since October 7.

The EU also said it would add to previous sanctions imposed on Hamas, with diplomats saying those would came into effect first on the request of members such as Germany who are keen to make clear that they are not comparing Hamas and Israeli settlers.

The bloc remains divided between members who strongly support Israel and those who are more sympathetic to the Palestinians.

Borrell, who is closer to the latter group, said earlier on Monday that the war in Gaza has become a "graveyard for many of the most important principles of humanitarian law."