Israel-Hamas war: US sanctions 4 Israeli West Bank settlers

Hamas views cease-fire proposal positively, Qatar says

Hamas gave an initial positive reaction to a proposed cease-fire agreement and the release of hostages, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said on Thursday.

Mediators from the US, Egypt and Qatar met with Israeli officials in Paris over the weekend. They proposed a six-week pause in fighting in Gaza and an exchange of Hamas hostages for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

"That proposal has been approved by the Israeli side, and now we have an initial positive confirmation from the Hamas side," Ansari said. "There is still a very tough road in front of us."

A Hamas source, however, said there was still no consensus on the proposal.

"There is no agreement on the framework of the agreement yet... and the Qatari statement is rushed and not true," the source told the AFP news agency in Gaza.

Reuters news agency reported a Hamas member saying the group received the Paris proposal but had not provided a public response of any sort to it.

Any agreement could still take weeks to reach, Ansari added.

"We're hopeful that in the next couple of weeks, we'll be able to share good news," he said.

Qatar mediated a short November break in fighting that led to the release of scores of Israeli and foreign hostages, as well as aid entering the Gaza Strip.