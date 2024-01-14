Israeli strikes kill 111 Gazan journalists, but they still speak up

The only way the world would know about the catastrophe transpiring in war-ravaged Gaza is through journalists. And for Israel to not let that happen seems categorically an agenda.

Debatably violating the international convention on war (Geneva Convention, Article 19) with regard to bombing hospital and civic amenities, Israel has been strategically destroying hospital facilities and targeting staff, arguing that medical infrastructure serve as Hamas’ establishment too, so as to finish the scope of existence of Hamas, and perhaps all of Gaza as well.

In the process, among those who paid with their lives were journalists, as they and their families are increasingly being targeted, attacked, and eliminated by Israeli forces.

Paris-based organisation Reporters Without Borders forewarns that “journalism is in the process of being eradicated in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s refusal to heed calls to protect media personnel”.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists has highlighted that there is a “pattern of journalists in Gaza reporting receiving threats, and subsequently, their family members being killed”.