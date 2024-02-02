EU overcomes 'Orban fatigue,' passes €50 billion Ukraine aid

Macron: Russia can't count on EU Ukraine 'fatigue'

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday's deal showed that the EU's 27 members were not wavering in their backing for Kyiv.

"The message is clear: Russia cannot count on any fatigue from Europeans in their support for Ukraine," Macron said after the summit. "Our support for Ukraine has been united and unanimous since the start of the war."

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022, though it invaded and then illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula in early 2014.

Amid the uncertainty in both Brussels and Washington over future funding, questions were being asked about waning levels of support and urgency among Western governments.

The EU aid package also does not foresee a rapid end to the conflict, with the funds approved on Thursday valid for a four-year period.

However, with most of the assistance being economic and humanitarian aid, and much of it being long-term, low-interest loans not outright charity, Brussels would likely argue much of the spending would still be necessary for tasks like reconstruction even if the conflict is somehow resolved.