Explained: From air strikes to detention — how President Nicolás Maduro was taken

The US operation that culminated in the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was not a single-night action but the outcome of a tightly layered military arrangement built over months across the Caribbean and the wider Western Hemisphere.

Codenamed Operation Absolute Resolve, the much criticised pre-dawn strike on 3 January combined air dominance, naval containment and a precision special forces raid in Caracas. Explosions and power outages were reported across the Venezuelan capital as the opening phase unfolded, signalling the activation of a force posture designed to overwhelm air defences, isolate the battlespace and extract a high-value target within minutes.

Air bases and forward staging network

US officials said the air campaign relied on a dispersed basing model to maintain tempo, redundancy and deniability. Aircraft were launched from a mix of continental US bases, forward Caribbean facilities and a carrier strike group at sea.

Key elements of the air staging included:

Puerto Rico as a forward hub, with assets operating out of Muñiz Air National Guard Base, enabling rapid fighter and support sorties into northern South America.

Continental US bases providing long-range strike and support aircraft, including bombers and aerial refuelling tankers.

Forward Caribbean locations used for rotational deployment of fighters, electronic-warfare aircraft and intelligence platforms to sustain continuous pressure on Venezuelan airspace.

The first wave focused on suppressing Venezuelan surface-to-air missile systems, radar sites and command-and-control nodes, creating what US planners described as a “clean air corridor” into Caracas. Electronic warfare assets jammed communications and degraded situational awareness, while surveillance platforms maintained persistent coverage of military installations.

President Donald Trump later said the precision of the opening strikes made further bombardment unnecessary, framing the action as a decisive demonstration rather than a prolonged campaign.