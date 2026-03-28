Nepal’s former PM Oli arrested over Gen Z protest crackdown last year

Nepal’s former prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli was arrested on Saturday, a day after the newly formed government led by Balendra Shah moved to implement the findings of a probe commission into last year’s Gen Z protests that shook the country.

Oli, who also chairs the Communist Party of Nepal–Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), was detained early Saturday from the Gundu area of Bhaktapur district, about 12 km east of Kathmandu, police said.

Former home minister and Nepali Congress leader Ramesh Lekhak was also arrested from his residence in Katunje of Suryabinayak Municipality in Bhaktapur district, authorities added.

Both leaders face allegations linked to the suppression of the Gen Z protest on September 8 and 9 last year, during which 76 people were killed, including around two dozen youths.

The probe commission formed to investigate the events recommended criminal proceedings against Oli, Lekhak and others over their alleged roles in the crackdown. In its first cabinet meeting on Friday, the newly formed government under Shah decided to immediately implement the commission’s recommendations.