Had God on my side: Donald Trump's first speech since shooting incident

In his first major public address since the shooting incident, Donald Trump gave a clarion call for unity as he accepted his Republican party's presidential nomination with a pledged to deliver a government that will begin four greatest years in American history if he is elected in November.

The 78-year-old former US president took to the stage at the Republican National Convention Thursday night, 18 July to accept his party’s nomination for a third consecutive presidential bid.

Trump also gave details about the attempt on his life last week and thanked Americans for their “outpouring of love and support.”

“So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States,” Trump said to applause.

In his speech, Trump urged Americans to help him win the race for the White House on 5 November.

“Tonight, I ask for your partnership, for your support, and I am humbly asking for your vote. Every day, I will strive to honour the trust you have placed in me, and I will never let you down," Trump said.

"To all of the forgotten men and women who have been neglected, abandoned, and left behind, you will be forgotten no longer. We will press forward, and together, we will win, win, win," he said.

In his first speech after the assassination bid on him on Saturday in Pennsylvania, Trump said he stands before Americans with a message of confidence, strength, and hope.

"Four months from now, we will have an incredible victory, and we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country," Trump said.

“In an age when our politics too often divide us, now is the time to remember that we are all fellow citizens. We are one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all," he said.