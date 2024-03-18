How can a circular economy benefit the planet?

How does a circular economy work?

The so-called linear economy currently dominates the world: products are made from raw materials and only used for a short period before ending up as waste. New raw materials then have to be extracted and the process begins again — at great cost to the environment.

The circular economy breaks this cycle. Products are designed to last and be easily repaired. At the end of their life they are recycled as far as possible so their raw materials can be reused for new products. For example, a new glass bottle can be made from the broken shards of another. This reduces waste and emissions, as well as saving money and resources.

The circular economy principle can be applied to all production processes and made even more climate friendly if powered by renewable energy.

What are the benefits of recycling?

The circular economy principle is not new: for centuries all over the world products were used for as long as possible and little was wasted.

It is only in roughly the last 150 years, as production processes have been industrialised, that items have become increasingly disposable.

However, the circular economy is still thriving today among many traditional communities, but also in sectors such as organic farming, where excrement is a natural fertiliser for growing food.