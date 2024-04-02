How can EU support Philippines in South China Sea dispute?

Last week, China's coast guard shot a water cannon at a Philippine boat on a supply mission to an outpost on Second Thomas Shoal, injuring crew members and damaging the small vessel.

Large Chinese vessels frequently harass Filipino boats near the shoal, which has become a flashpoint in a long-running maritime dispute in the South China Sea between Beijing and Manila.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has warned his government would take "proportionate, deliberate" action against "dangerous attacks by agents of the China coast guard and Chinese maritime militia."

On March 25, after the water cannon assault, Manila lodged its "strongest protest" yet against Beijing and summoned a senior Chinese diplomat.

China claims nearly the entirety of the South China Sea as its territory, despite an international tribunal ruling in 2016 that such claims are unlawful. These territorial tensions are particularly high with the Philippines, as China claims several shoals and reefs that are within the Philippines Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

To back up its claim to Second Thomas Shoal, the Philippines maintains an outpost on a navy transport ship, the Sierra Madre, which is intentionally grounded on the reef, and is manned by a group of marines.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian responded that Chinese vessels "continue to take resolute measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests."

The Chinese embassy in Manila warned the Philippines against "playing with fire."