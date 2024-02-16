Imran Khan says US has “not played their role” as champion of democracy; appeals for help

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday, 25 February sought the help of the US with a special message to Washington that it should play a role and voice concern about his country's "rigged" general elections.

It was a purported diplomatic cable – the cipher – that Khan, 71, had waived at a public rally in March 2022 claiming that the US wanted to oust his government, soon after which his political stars took a downhill journey leading to incarceration, a conviction in multiple cases and even being disbarred from fighting the polls.

Khan, who became the prime minister in August 2018, was ousted through a vote of no-confidence in April 2022. Currently, he is lodged at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi facing conviction in multiple cases, including the cipher case.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party has alleged the February 8 general elections were “not fair” and the “results rigged.”

The results for the February 8 threw a fractured mandate with none of the parties getting a clear majority, as a result of which, Pakistan is yet to get a government a week after the voting day.

Even when more than 100 independents backed by Khan’s PTI won, the party has alleged that its mandate was stolen. If those troubles were any less, over the last three days, some of the independents have joined the coalition announced by PTI’s rival parties – the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party, and four other smaller parties.

After a meeting of party leaders at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where Khan has been lodged since September last year, PTI speaker Asad Qaiser told media persons that the party has nominated Umar Ayub Khan as the prime ministerial candidate.