Imran Khan’s close aide’s confession brings further woe

In another setback to Imran Khan, a close aide's confessional statement had allegedly exposed the former Pakistan Prime Minister’s deliberate misuse of a cipher to build on his anti-establishment and the regime change narrative.

In his confession, Imran Khan's former principal secretary Azam Khan detailed how the former premier used the cypher from Pakistan’s mission in the US to gain political mileage and build on his anti-establishment and the regime change narrative.

According to details, Azam Khan’s statement was supposedly recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“On March 8, 2022, the Foreign Secretary approached Azam Khan and informed him regarding the cypher... and that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had already discussed the cipher with Imran Khan,” the statement said.