Attack on Pakistani military installations "pre-planned" to launch operation against PTI: Imran Khan

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the attack on military installations in the country last month following his arrest was all "pre-planned" to launch a crackdown against his party with "mind-boggling precision".

Khan, 70, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, lambasted the ruling alliance, a day after the National Assembly adopted a resolution demanding speedy action against a political party involved in the May 9 violence, without naming his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Khan, also the chief of PTI said, "The simplest way to find out who was responsible for the arson on the 9th of May, is to ask ourselves the billion-rupee question that who gained and benefited the most from the violence. It wasn’t PTI."