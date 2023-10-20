Increased Israeli military activity seen near Israel-Gaza border

Columns of Israeli tanks massed on the Israel-Gaza border and thousands of soldiers readied themselves for battle as an invasion of the war-torn enclave appears imminent, media reports said.

Tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers and scores of tanks and armoured vehicles are now positioned on the border, ready for a ground assault on the Gaza Strip where 203 Israeli hostages are being held captive by Hamas, according to Israel.

The massing of artillery and men at the border comes after heavy machine gunfire was heard along the border in the early hours of Friday, the Daily Mail reported.

Israel continued to pound Gaza with a relentless stream of airstrikes and began evacuating a northern Israeli city near the Lebanese border in yet another sign of an impending ground invasion that could trigger turmoil across the Middle East.