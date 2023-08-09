Indigenous peoples and their fight for conservation

Since the era of colonization, Australia's Indigenous people have been exposed to racism and discrimination. Barragubba said that if their native land is not handed over to them, the Jagalingou can at least try and beat the government at its own game, namely through exercising human rights. They continue to visit their holy sites near the mining area and celebrate their ceremonies.

"We have taken up occupation," said Barragubba, adding that free practice of religion was a fundamental human right: nobody could stop them from doing it.

The price for Philippine gold could be paid by millions

Another hotspot is located in the northeast of the Philippines, where the Australian mining company OceanaGold owns a gold and copper mine. During the first half of 2023, the Didipio mine produced 65,241 ounces of gold and 6,911 tons of copper. Often, toxic chemicals like arsenic and mercury are used in the course of the mining process. A United Nations report from 2019 establishes a correlation between dying trees in the vicinity of the mine and allegedly contaminated water with the mining activity.

For years, the Indigenous communities at the Didipio river have been fighting for the right to live on their homeland, said Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, UN special rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation. Protecting the land, the forest, the river and, eventually, drinking water was of general interest to the populations, he told DW.he price for Philippine gold could be paid by millions