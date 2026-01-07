Iran army chief threatens preemptive attack over 'rhetoric' targeting country

Iran’s army chief warned on Wednesday that Tehran could resort to pre-emptive military action in response to "hostile rhetoric" from the United States, as nationwide protests that have killed at least 36 people entered their second week and showed no sign of abating.

The comments are widely seen as a reaction to recent statements by US President Donald Trump threatening intervention if Iranian authorities violently suppress protests.

Speaking to cadets at a military academy, Major-General Amir Hatami said Tehran would treat such language as a direct threat. “The Islamic Republic considers the intensification of such rhetoric against the Iranian nation as a danger and will not leave its continuation without a response,” Hatami said, according to the state-run IRNA.

“I can say with confidence that today the readiness of Iran’s armed forces is far greater than before the war,” he added. “If the enemy commits an error, it will face a more decisive response, and we will cut off the hand of any aggressor.”

Hatami assumed command of Iran’s regular army — known as the Artesh — after Israel killed several of Iran’s senior military commanders during a 12-day conflict in June 2025. His appointment marked a rare shift in Iran’s power structure: he is the first conventional army officer in decades to hold a role long dominated by the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.