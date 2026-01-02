Trump, top Iranian official exchange threats over protests now roiling Iran

Widening economic protests in Iran entered their sixth day on Friday, spreading from urban centres into rural provinces and prompting a sharp exchange of threats between US President Donald Trump and a senior Iranian security official, as the Islamic Republic signalled it may be preparing a tougher response.

At least six to seven people have been killed so far in violence linked to the demonstrations, according to a mix of Iranian and international reports, marking the first confirmed fatalities among both protesters and security personnel. The unrest, triggered by Iran’s collapsing currency and rising prices, has become the country’s largest wave of protests since 2022, when the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody sparked nationwide demonstrations.

On Friday, Trump weighed in publicly, warning Tehran against the use of force. Writing on his Truth Social platform, the US president said if Iran “violently kills peaceful protesters,” the United States “will come to their rescue.”

“We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” Trump added, without specifying what action Washington might take.