Iran arrests suspects in Islamic State attack in Kerman

Iranian authorities have arrested a number of suspects in relation to the blasts that killed 89 people at the grave of General Qassem Soleimani on Wednesday, 3 January, in the city of Kerman, Iranian media reported.

Deputy interior minister Majid Mirahmadi said five people had been arrested in five different provinces, according to state news agency IRNA and semi-official agency Tasnim.

The news of the arrests, provided without further information, came as the victims of those attacks — which were claimed by the so-called 'Islamic State' (IS) — were laid to rest.

Iranian media reported that 30 of the victims had been under the age of 18, and nine were 10 or younger.