Iran calls Trump’s bluff, objects to threats, walks away from talks before returning
Trump's fresh threats against Iran nearly derailed Switzerland talks, prompting Iranian delegation to briefly walk out and boycott a joint photo-op
Even as negotiating teams met at the hillside resort overlooking Lake Lucern in Switzerland on Sunday, 21 June 2026, three statements made by the US President threatened to derail the talks. In a social media post, Trump, evidently under pressure from Israel and its powerful lobby in Washington DC, rudely warned, "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!"
Trump also told Fox News that if Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, it "won't have a country ... you won't even make it back to your fucking country," he said referring to the Iranian negotiators in Switzerland. Trump also responded to a speech by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who said Tehran will not abandon its right to peaceful nuclear enrichment. "He better watch his mouth, he better shape up, or we'll take over the rest of the country," Trump said.
The US President also threatened to take over the Strait of Hormuz. Washington could take over the Strait of Hormuz and impose transit fees in the future if necessary, suggesting that the US could claim 20 per cent of the oil passing through the strategic waterway. The provocative statements may have been designed for a domestic audience and Israel clamouring for a resumption of the war. The Iranians, upset as they possibly were, staged a symbolic walk-out before returning to the table. As chief negotiator M.B. Ghalibaf put it, Iran did not take the threats seriously.
In a post on X, Ghalibaf wrote, “Don’t they think that if their threats had any effect, they wound not have been this desperate today? We do not count US threats for anything.” “They had better watch their statements. Our armed forces are ready to respond in a different way. No matter what they say, we are the ones who act,” he added.
During the four-party meeting (Iran, US, Pakistan and Qatar) on Sunday, the Iranian delegation protested about violation of commitments made by the US. They called for faster implementation of US commitments regarding:
1. the release of frozen Iranian assets;
2. the issuance of waivers and authorisations allowing Iranian oil exports to resume.
3. On the nuclear issue, the Iranian delegation reiterated that any negotiations on the nuclear file remain conditional on US implementation of its obligations under Clauses 1, 4, 10 and 11 of the Memorandum (clause 5 not mentioned).
The Iranian side focused on implementation issues, particularly related to frozen assets, oil exports, and compliance with earlier commitments, while maintaining that discussion of the nuclear file cannot begin until those obligations are fulfilled.
The technical teams, according to Iranian sources, will continue to hold discussions on Monday. The negotiators apparently agreed to constitute a ‘high power committee’ to supervise implementation of commitments so as to avoid miscommunication and misunderstanding.
In the early hours of Monday, 22 June 2026, Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted on X, “Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War. Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran. The 1st real test: Lebanon deconfliction cell”.
Israeli ministers remain belligerent though. Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir told Channel 14, “With the Iranians, there is no point in making compromises and no point in signing agreements. The Iranians need to be bombed, and then bombed again, and then bombed again. And it's the same with Hezbollah—just keep bombing them, and then bomb them again, and again. That's how it works.” He went on to add, “My son is in Lebanon today—not Trump's son. Lebanon— all of Lebanon—should become our playground. All of Lebanon should be our target.”
Participating in a panel discussion late on Sunday evening, American political scientists John Merashheimer and Trita Parsi agreed that the US had no option but to end the war. Iran, they both agreed, held all the cards and the US would do well to get out while it still can.