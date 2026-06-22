Iran calls Trump’s bluff, objects to threats, walks away from talks before returning

Even as negotiating teams met at the hillside resort overlooking Lake Lucern in Switzerland on Sunday, 21 June 2026, three statements made by the US President threatened to derail the talks. In a social media post, Trump, evidently under pressure from Israel and its powerful lobby in Washington DC, rudely warned, "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!"

Trump also told Fox News that if Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, it "won't have a country ... you won't even make it back to your fucking country," he said referring to the Iranian negotiators in Switzerland. Trump also responded to a speech by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who said Tehran will not abandon its right to peaceful nuclear enrichment. "He better watch his mouth, he better shape up, or we'll take over the rest of the country," Trump said.

The US President also threatened to take over the Strait of Hormuz. Washington could take over the Strait of Hormuz and impose transit fees in the future if necessary, suggesting that the US could claim 20 per cent of the oil passing through the strategic waterway. The provocative statements may have been designed for a domestic audience and Israel clamouring for a resumption of the war. The Iranians, upset as they possibly were, staged a symbolic walk-out before returning to the table. As chief negotiator M.B. Ghalibaf put it, Iran did not take the threats seriously.