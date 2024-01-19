Iran-Pakistan: Two foreign ministers meet, Pak says ready to work with Iran on 'all issues'

A day after Pakistan carried out strikes in Iran, Pakistani foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has spoken to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian and wants to normalize ties. Fears of regional conflict grew after tit-for-tat airstrikes on each other's territory on Thursday.

"Foreign Minister Jilani expressed Pakistan's readiness to work with Iran on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust and cooperation," a statement from Pakistan's foreign office said. "He underscored the need for closer cooperation on security issues."

The contact follows a call between Jilani and his Turkish counterpart in which Islamabad said "Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalation." Amirabdollahian, in comments quoted by Iran’s state media, said, "Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity are of great interest to us and bilateral cooperation is essential to neutralize and destroy terrorist camps on Pakistani soil."

The statement followed after top Pakistani civilian and military leaders held an emergency meeting to review the tense security situation amid the standoff with Iran. Islamabad said on Thursday that it had launched air strikes on insurgents in Iran, two days after Tehran struck alleged "terrorist targets" inside the South Asian country.