Israel-Hamas war: US, UK launch new strikes against Houthis

UK defense secretary says strikes degrade Houthi capabilities

US and UK officials have confirmed new strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen on Monday evening.

The Pentagon said they had targeted an underground storage site, missiles, and other Houthi military capabilities in the latest round of bombings.

"These precision strikes are intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of innocent mariners," the statement said.

It was the eighth round of strikes carried out by the US against the Iran-backed rebel group, and the second joint operation with the UK.

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said the action dealt the Houthis "another blow to their limited stockpiles and ability to threaten global trade."

The US said Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands supported the latest military action.

Multiple rounds of strikes over the past month have, so far, failed to stop Houthi attacks against shipping in the Red Sea.