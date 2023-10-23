Israeli forces mass near Gaza, Netanyahu issues warning to Hezbollah

Israel is stepping up its attacks on the Gaza Strip ahead of an anticipated ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli military has said, amid escalating tensions also on the country's northern front and in the occupied West Bank.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Sunday that the military was "intensifying air strikes on the Gaza Strip", adding that "dozens" of Hamas militants were killed overnight, including Muhamad Qatmash, who was identified as the deputy head of Hamas' artillery array in Gaza.

Hagari also updated the number of known hostages being held in the Gaza Strip to 212. In addition, the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, as it entered the 16th day, has led to more than 6,000 deaths on both sides, Xinhua news agency reported.

More Israeli soldiers were kitted out in full combat gear along the security fence with Gaza in preparation for a possible ground offensive against the Palestinian enclave.

Meanwhile, Hamas continued its strikes on Israeli forces despite the odds of a broader conflict seeming perilously high.

In a press statement, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said its fighters carried out "a tight ambush" against Israeli troops "east of Khan Younis," a southern Gazan city, on Sunday, killing at least one Israeli soldier.

The Israeli army confirmed that one of its soldiers was killed and three others injured by an anti-tank missile launched from Gaza. The missile targeted a tank and an engineering vehicle near Kibbutz Kissufim, an Israeli community in the vicinity of the Palestinian enclave.

It noted that the troops were ambushed while carrying out an operation as "part of the effort to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, clear the area, and locate missing persons and bodies."