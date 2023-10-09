Israeli warplanes continue to pound Gaza in retaliation against Hamas

With Israel having formally declared itself at war, setting the stage for a major military operation in Gaza, the bombardment continues over two days — ever since the Saturday, 7 October, early morning attack by Palestinian militant Hamas.

The shock attack led to the deadliest day in decades for Israel and came after months of surging violence between Palestinians and Israelis.

In retaliation, Israel has responded by launching airstrikes on what it said were Hamas targets in Gaza, while its forces clashed on the ground with Hamas fighters in villages, army bases and border crossings. Netanyahu said that the military was "clearing terrorists" out of Israeli communities and "restoring control".

Israeli warplanes continued to pound Gaza on Sunday morning with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) saying it has struck 426 targets in Gaza, including 10 towers used by Hamas.

Israel said that drones were used overnight on Saturday–Sunday to strike "a number of terrorist squads in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip", the CNN reported.