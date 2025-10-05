Mr Prime Minister, you’re being outmanoeuvred

When shortages in goods and services trigger inflation in America, Trump will likely have to climb down. Alternatively, if Modi blinks first, and yields to Trump’s demands of low-duty access for US agricultural products or stops import of Russian oil, the POTUS might go easy.

However, the mutual trust between the two countries — built painstakingly after the Cold War and after India ushered in economic reforms in 1991 — is in ruins. And it cannot be repaired in the foreseeable future, given especially the deepening rapport between the US and Pakistan.

Narendra Modi’s foreign policy — certainly since December 2016 — has been founded on isolating Pakistan.

He abandoned India’s low-profile, post-1991 multi-alignment by jumping into America’s lap. When Russia took a grim view of this bias, it became imperative to appease Moscow, India’s biggest supplier of weapons. China, which was friendlier in the Manmohan Singh years, also turned belligerent — and cold borders in Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh turned hot.

Never since Independence have India’s external affairs been handled so ineptly and against the national interest as in the past 11 years. It has been about promoting an individual and not India, about photo-ops with no substance for the benefit of audiences back home.

In contrast, Pakistan, despite its economic crisis, has forged strategic ties with China, Russia and the US. And the old, trusted relationship with Saudi Arabia is back on track. Riyadh is now not just a financial benefactor, but a military collaborator.