Nearly 650 people killed in recent Bangladesh violence: UN report

Nearly 650 people have been killed in the recent unrest in Bangladesh between 16 July and 11 August, the UN human rights office has said in a preliminary report, suggesting a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into reports of extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detentions.

According to the 10-page report titled violence 'Preliminary Analysis of Recent Protests and Unrest in Bangladesh', nearly 400 deaths were reported between 16 July and 4 August while around 250 people were reportedly killed following the new wave of protests between 5 and 6 August, leading to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The available public reports by media and the protest movement itself claimed that between 16 July and 11 August, more than 600 people were killed due to the wave of violence following the Anti-Discriminatory Student demonstrations.

The number of reported killings in revenge attacks since that time remains to be determined, the report, released on Friday, 16 August in Geneva, said.

Several deaths were reported between 7 and 11 August, including those who died while undergoing medical treatment for injuries sustained in the violence, the UNHCR report suggested.

Those killed include protesters, bystanders, journalists and several security forces personnel, it said, adding that thousands of protesters and bystanders were injured, with hospitals overwhelmed by the influx of patients.

The report said the reported death toll was likely an underestimate as information collection faced a hindrance by restrictions on movement due to the curfew and the internet shutdown.

Furthermore, hospitals were reportedly prevented by state authorities from providing details of those killed and injured, the report suggested.