Netanyahu open to 'tactical' pauses in the Israel–Palestine Conflict

"As far as tactical little pauses — an hour here, an hour there — we've had them before. I suppose we'll check the circumstances in order to enable goods, humanitarian goods to come in, or our hostages, individual hostages, to leave," Netanyahu said in an interview with US broadcaster ABC on Monday, 6 November.

"But I don't think there's going to be a general ceasefire."

Netanyahu discussed the possibility of such pauses with US president Joe Biden in a phone call on Monday too, the White House said.

"We consider ourselves at the beginning of this conversation, not at the end of it," US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said. "You can expect that we're going to continue to advocate for temporary, localised pauses in the fighting."

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 10,000, with more than 4,100 children among the victims.