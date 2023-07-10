New IITM campus in Tanzania to offer full-time UG, PG courses

The first academic session at Zanzibar, the foreign campus of IIT Madras in Tanzania, is scheduled to begin from October.

In the first year, IIT Madras will have two full-time programmes at this overseas campus.

The first of these is a four-year Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Second, a two-year Master of Technology program in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Zanzibar is the first and only campus on foreign land set up by any IIT of the country.