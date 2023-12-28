Nijjar's murder suspects in Canada to be arrested soon: Report

Canada's Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is expected to arrest two men, who investigators believe fatally shot Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year, and are still in the country, a media report said.

The suspects, who have been under police surveillance for months, can be arrested and charged in a matter of weeks, The Globe and Mail newspaper reported, citing sources.

The three sources told the daily that police will explain the alleged assassins’ involvement and that of the Indian government when charges are laid against the two men.

It remains unclear whether the RCMP are expected to arrest any suspected accomplices in the slaying, especially after The Washington Post reported in September, citing video footage and witness accounts, that at least six men and two vehicles were involved in the killing.

The RCMP is yet to respond to questions from the daily about the investigation and whether charges were imminent.

Nijjar, 45, was fatally shot multiple times by unidentified gunmen outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia province on 18 June, following which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government in September of being involved in the shooting.