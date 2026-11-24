Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive just 11 days after his resignation, following assurances from senior US government officials

The announcement added more than $900 billion to Nvidia’s market value and triggered a sharp rally across global technology stocks

An internal Nvidia investigation remains underway, while US lawmakers and Singaporean authorities continue to scrutinise the company’s export-related business dealings

Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia triggered a global technology stock rally on Tuesday, restoring investor confidence in the artificial intelligence sector even as questions over the White House’s intervention, corporate governance and the chipmaker’s business dealings involving China continued to mount.

Huang’s reinstatement came just 11 days after he stepped down following reports of extramarital relationships, including one with a Chinese business executive suspected of links to Beijing’s intelligence apparatus.

The board unanimously voted to restore Huang as president, chief executive and director with immediate effect, six days after publicly indicating that it had no intention of bringing him back.

In announcing the decision, Nvidia said its directors had received input from senior US government officials and were satisfied that Huang’s return posed no national security risk.

Board chairman Harvey C. Jones expressed confidence in Huang’s leadership, saying his reinstatement served the interests of shareholders, employees, business partners and customers.

Colette Kress, who served as interim chief executive following Huang’s departure, has returned to her role as chief financial officer.