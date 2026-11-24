Nvidia regains $900 billion in market value as Jensen Huang faces fresh scrutiny
Nvidia shares surge 31.5 per cent on Huang’s return amid continuing national security and added scrutiny on chip export control to China
Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive just 11 days after his resignation, following assurances from senior US government officials
The announcement added more than $900 billion to Nvidia’s market value and triggered a sharp rally across global technology stocks
An internal Nvidia investigation remains underway, while US lawmakers and Singaporean authorities continue to scrutinise the company’s export-related business dealings
Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia triggered a global technology stock rally on Tuesday, restoring investor confidence in the artificial intelligence sector even as questions over the White House’s intervention, corporate governance and the chipmaker’s business dealings involving China continued to mount.
Huang’s reinstatement came just 11 days after he stepped down following reports of extramarital relationships, including one with a Chinese business executive suspected of links to Beijing’s intelligence apparatus.
The board unanimously voted to restore Huang as president, chief executive and director with immediate effect, six days after publicly indicating that it had no intention of bringing him back.
In announcing the decision, Nvidia said its directors had received input from senior US government officials and were satisfied that Huang’s return posed no national security risk.
Board chairman Harvey C. Jones expressed confidence in Huang’s leadership, saying his reinstatement served the interests of shareholders, employees, business partners and customers.
Colette Kress, who served as interim chief executive following Huang’s departure, has returned to her role as chief financial officer.
Trump confirms intervention
According to CNBC, senior Trump administration officials contacted Nvidia’s board over the weekend to communicate the findings of a government investigation, which reportedly concluded that Huang had not compromised US national security.
The intervention prompted directors to reopen discussions with Huang, culminating in two weekend board meetings and a unanimous decision to reinstate him.
Trump subsequently confirmed his involvement in securing Huang’s return.
“I convinced them,” the US president told CNBC, adding that the administration had provided Nvidia’s directors with assurances based on the findings of its investigation.
Welcoming his reinstatement, Huang said he was honoured to return to the company at the beginning of what he described as a new industrial revolution.
Nvidia shares surge, global markets rebound
Financial markets responded enthusiastically to Huang’s comeback, with Nvidia shares rising as much as 36 per cent during Monday’s trading session before closing 31.5 per cent higher.
The rally added more than $900 billion to the chipmaker’s market capitalisation, reversing a substantial portion of the losses sustained following Huang’s resignation on 12 November.
The recovery extended across Wall Street, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 6 per cent, the S&P 500 rising 4.7 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advancing 3 per cent.
Asian technology stocks followed suit on Tuesday as investors returned to AI-related equities following several sessions of heavy selling.
Kotak Mahindra Bank founder and director Uday Kotak described Huang’s reinstatement as one of the most consequential decisions in global market history.
In a post on X, Kotak estimated that the development coincided with a recovery of around $1 trillion in Nvidia’s market value and $4 trillion across the broader US equity market.
He said the episode reflected the strategic importance Washington attached to maintaining American leadership in artificial intelligence amid intensifying technological competition between the US and China.
Investigations and regulatory scrutiny continue
Despite Huang’s reinstatement, Nvidia’s internal investigation, overseen by independent directors, remains underway.
The company has announced the formation of a National Security and Export Control Committee and initiated a search for a chief compliance officer as it seeks to strengthen oversight.
Meanwhile, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong confirmed on Tuesday that authorities would continue investigating Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing company and Nvidia partner suspected by US authorities of diverting advanced AI chips to China.
The US Commerce Department added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist on Monday, subjecting the company to additional restrictions on accessing American technology.
Wong, speaking during an official visit to Canberra, said Singapore’s investigation was focused on determining whether the company had breached domestic laws. Singaporean authorities remain in discussions with their US counterparts.
Megaspeed has been under US scrutiny since 2024 over possible violations of semiconductor export controls.
Congressional scrutiny awaits Huang
Huang is expected to face further questioning from US lawmakers over Nvidia’s business operations involving China, compliance with semiconductor export restrictions and corporate oversight.
According to CNBC, he is scheduled to appear before three House committees for a closed-door interview on 1 December, followed by Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter on 2 December.
Huang is also expected to testify publicly before the Senate Banking Committee on 3 December.
His return has provided immediate reassurance to investors concerned about Nvidia’s leadership and the wider AI investment cycle. However, the episode has renewed questions over corporate governance, succession planning and the extent to which one executive’s leadership influences the fortunes of the global technology industry.
With agency inputs