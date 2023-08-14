Pak media watchdog bans coverage of 11 persons critical of military and previous government

Pakistan electronic media watchdog has stopped TV channels from giving air space to 11 people, including journalists, accused of criticising the military and the Shehbaz Sharif-led previous government and declared ‘proclaimed offenders’ or absconders by courts.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued a directive on Saturday, August 12, citing a decision from the Sindh High Court that such people cannot enjoy certain rights like appearing on television, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Pemra directive has also said that under section 27 of Pemra Ordinance 2002, “hereby prohibits media coverage of above-mentioned individuals being proclaimed offenders on electronic media and refrain from airing any news, reports, statements or tickers of these individuals”.