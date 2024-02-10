Pakistan election: Army chief urges end to 'polarization'

Pakistan needs "stable hands" and must move on from the politics of "anarchy and polarization," the Chief of Army Staff said Saturday.

General Syed Asim Munir's statement came after no party was able to gain a simple majority in parliament in Thursday's general election.

"The nation needs stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarization," Munir said.

Pakistan's powerful military wields massive political influence, with generals having run the country for nearly half its history.

Three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party had been expected to win the most seats and according to some analysts had the blessing of the military-led establishment.

Votes still being counted

Independent candidates linked to jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won most seats.

The PTI's main rival, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (PML-M), took the second-highest number of seats. Both declared victory victory on Friday.

​​​​Munir said elections were "not a zero-sum competition of winning and losing."

Complicating matters, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), headed by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, has outperformed expectations by securing enough seats to play kingmaker.

With most votes counted on Saturday independents had won at least 99 seats, 88 of them loyal to Khan. Sharif's PML-N took 71 and the PPP snapped up 53. Only 15 of the elected 266-seat National Assembly were still to be announced.

On Saturday, the Army chief said he "wishes that these elections bring in political and economic stability and prove to be the harbinger of peace and prosperity for our beloved Pakistan."