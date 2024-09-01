Pakistan: Mpox cases rise to 5 with new confirmed case in Peshawar

The number of mpox cases in Pakistan has risen to five following confirmation of the virus in an air passenger at Peshawar while a suspected case of the deadly virus was detected in Karachi, health officials said on Saturday, 31 August.

Dr Irshad Ali, Director, Public Health of the north-western province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said medical personnel at the airport detected two travellers returning from Jeddah displaying symptoms of mpox on Thursday, 29 August and only one of them was confirmed to be have mpox.

The confirmed case involves a 51-year-old man from Orakzai, who is reported to be in stable condition and was transferred to Police and Services Hospital Peshawar for treatment.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and have implemented all necessary measures to control the spread,” Dr Irshad said.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old individual was admitted to the designated hospital in Karachi following symptoms consistent with monkeypox making it a suspected case.

The patient, who recently travelled from Jeddah to Karachi, is presenting with a maculopapular rash across his body, the Express Tribune newspaper said.

“We are treating this case with the utmost seriousness and are prepared for all possible outcomes,” said a spokesperson from the health department in Karachi.