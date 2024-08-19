Polls in Bangladesh will be delayed

Chances of an immediate parliamentary election in troubled Bangladesh faded this week when the head of the country's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, refused to provide any timeline for the polls and instead emphasised that he has the "mandate" of first carrying out "vital reforms" in the country.

He did, however, promise "free, fair and participatory elections" once the reforms had been carried out.

This is not something that will go down well with either of the major political formations in Bangladesh — the ousted Awami League or the leading opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and its ally, the Jamaat-e-Islami.

The BNP was clearly looking to capitalise on the current mood of the nation, which is clearly against the Awami League, and come to power for the first since its 2001–06 term. This will only be possible if the polls are held soon enough.

The BNP may welcome the witchhunt now underway in the bureaucracy, police, security services and other echelons of government, where those believed to be close to Awami League are being ousted systematically by both executive orders and by student agitators muscling their way through. The way the judges of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, including the chief justice, were made to resign by student protestors with a two-hour ultimatum exemplifies the kind of enforced changes in play.

Even the Awami League has called for early elections, with ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeed Wajed Joy calling for Indian intervention to ensure "fresh polls within three months". Perhaps the announcement of polls may steal the focus and soften the witchhunt against the party leadership, allowing the Awami League to field a new set of candidates with clean records and exploiting public sentiment against the uncontrolled lawlessness and looting following Hasina's ouster?