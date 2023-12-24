Russia: Ex-reporter barred from challenging Putin in 2024

Former TV journalist Yekaterina Duntsova has been barred from running in March's presidential election because of "mistakes" in her application for registration as a candidate, Russian television reported.

A video posted by a Russian news channel showed a meeting of the Central Elections Committee (CEC) where the members voted unanimously to reject Duntsova's candidacy.

Duntsova's campaign team also confirmed the rejection on its Telegram channel and showed screenshots of documents the CEC had highlighted as lacking the proper signatures.

Duntsova said she would appeal the decision in Russia's Supreme Court, describing it as "unlawful."

She appealed to leaders of the Yabloko (Apple) political party to nominate her as a candidate, as she said she would be unable to convene a second meeting of supporters.

Duntsova, 40, would have been a challenger to President Vladimir Putin, and was planning to run on a platform of ending the war in Ukraine and freeing political prisoners.