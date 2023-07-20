Russian men keep fleeing abroad to avoid fighting in Ukraine

Nikita realized he could be sent to fight in Ukraine at any moment, so he decided to flee Russia to neighboring Georgia. "I didn't want to go to war, he told DW. "Escaping was my only chance." Nikita was well aware of the risk of deserting. "I will have to hide from Russia for the rest of my life, I will never be able to return," he said. "I'm not afraid of dying or ending up in prison, I just don't want to kill people."

Deserters on trial

There are many more who share Nikita's predicament. Human rights activists say over a 1,000 court cases have been initiated against alleged Russian deserters.

Grigory Swerdlin of the Russian non-governmental organization Idite Lesom, or Get Lost, told DW he thinks the real number of Russian deserters is far higher. Swerdlin's group helps conscientious objectors flee Russia.

He says some men are afraid of being mobilized, while others had been to the frontlines and no longer wanted to fight. "We get lots of reports about how chaotic the frontline is," he told DW. "Sometimes, soldiers don't know where the commanders are, some tell us that they were abandoned in the open field, without any guidance."