The heads and tails of the Modi govt’s attitude to Bangladesh

The foreign ministry’s note says that India issues medical attendant visas to three Bangladeshis to accompany one medical patient into India — a highly liberalised process uniquely extended to Bangladesh.

Our visa operations in Bangladesh constitute the largest visa operations India conducts worldwide, in terms of application centres present across the host country, the volume of applications received per day as well as number of visas processed and issued.

However, this has taken a hit after Sheikh Hasina’s government was overthrown and India reduced its diplomatic presence in Bangladesh.

The damage from our reduced presence has accrued to India because the liberal visa process has been highly favourable to Indian business, especially medical tourism. Indeed, half of all medical tourists arriving in India, some 325,000 out of a total of 635,000 annually, are Bangladeshis.

On the other hand, what Pakistanis must go through to visit India can be illustrated using a visit made by friends of mine travelling from Lahore to Bangalore in October 2024.

One of them walked across through the Attari–Wagah border and flew to Bangalore from Amritsar on a Thursday night. The next day, he was at the police station to register his entry into Bangalore. Pakistanis are given city-specific visas that require them to register at each city’s police stations on entry and exit.

The day after that, Saturday, he was again at the police station to record his exit, because the station would be closed on Sunday. He left on Sunday for Delhi and on Monday had to report to the police station there. And so on.

I can empathise with my friend because on some of my visits to Pakistan, I have also been given identical ‘reporting’ visas. They are meant to discourage people from coming — and this is the lot of those who actually secure a visa; most people are denied.

This harshness is reciprocal and both sides mirror what the other does.