Trump likely to be indicted on classified documents hoarding issue

The FBI has been investigating whether or not Trump tried to obstruct its investigation prior to last year's raids on the ex-president's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

Trumps legal team warning follows his indictment by local prosecutors in lower Manhattan courts in New York in April for alleged falsification of business records. Before summer ends, the Fulton County, Georgia, court is expected to decide whether or not to indict Trump on election fraud charges. He was accused of interfering in the election process when his aides entered the election booths in the county.

Trump's attorneys have asked him to prepare for another long drawn legal tussle. Trump has reportedly reacted angrily as his manner rubbishing these predictions saying then "what about Joe Biden?" (A small number of classified documents have been discovered at a number of locations connected to Biden, including his garage; the Department of Justice has named a second special counsel to look into the matter, per latest developments).