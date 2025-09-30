Trump unveils 20-point Gaza peace plan, to lead global board for the strip’s rebuild

President Donald J. Trump on Monday, 29 September, laid out a sweeping 20-point blueprint to halt the Gaza war, proposing a staged cease-fire, hostage-prisoner exchanges, international oversight, and a multibillion-dollar redevelopment program to transform the enclave into a “terror-free zone” committed to coexistence.

With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side Trump presented what he called a “comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict,” a detailed 20-point proposal that ties immediate humanitarian relief and reconstruction to demilitarisation, international monitoring, and a political framework for Palestinian statehood.

In an ambitious, yet controversial, move Trump declared he would personally chair a new Board of Peace designed to oversee Gaza’s transition. He envisions Gaza administered not by Hamas or the Palestinian Authority but by a technocratic committee of Palestinians and international experts, supervised by the Board of Peace headed by Trump, with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair among expected members.

“This is not routine,” Trump said. “We have to make sure this works … The leaders of the Arab world and Israel asked me to do this. So it will be headed by a gentleman known as President Donald J. Trump of the United States”.

At a joint press conference in Washington, Trump outlined his “comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict”, pledging immediate ceasefire terms and staged Israeli withdrawals. “This is potentially one of the great days ever in civilization,” Trump said. “We are beyond very close…we are talking about eternal peace in the Middle East.”

Unable to stop admiring himself Trump said, “No president in history has been a greater friend of Israel than I have.”

Endorsing the plan, Netanyahu thanked Trump for what he called his unmatched support for Israel. “You are the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House,” the Israeli leader said. “Today, we are taking a critical step toward ending the war in Gaza and advancing peace in the Middle East.

Trilateral mechanism

A quieter announcement tucked into the ceremony caught everyone unawares. Israel and Qatar, two nations long at odds, had agreed—with Washington’s hand on the scale—to form a trilateral mechanism aimed at repairing ties and coordinating security.

The announcement came hours after a call between Trump, Netanyahu, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Netanyahu used the occasion to apologize for an Israeli strike that killed a Qatari serviceman, promising such incidents would not happen again. Al Thani accepted the apology and pledged to work toward regional stability.