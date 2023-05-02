Trump's nowhere near Republican coronation as donors show strong reservations

Governor Sununu talking in the foyer of the Four Seasons Hotel in Nashville said of Trump: "I don't think he can win in 2024. You don't have to be angry about it. You don't have to be negative about it. I think you just have to be willing to talk about it and bring real solutions to the table."



Meanwhile Trump spokesman Steven Cheung referenced a POLITICO report of Trump's robust first-quarter fundraising and said, "Poll after poll (shows) former President Trump crushing the competition, there is no doubt whoever stands in his way will get eviscerated".



Governor Kemp told the donors the Republican nominee "must" be able to win Georgia's 16 electoral college votes in order to win the White House.



Kemp said the party has to win a general election. He referenced not just to Trump and his legal baggage but also to defeat this fall of Trump-backed and scandal-plagued candidates like Herschel Walker, who lost his race, even as Kemp defeated a well-funded Democratic challenger by nearly 8 points.