US blocks Palestinian request for full UN membership

The US vetoed a resolution in the UN Security Council on a Palestinian bid to be granted full membership of the United Nations.

The 15-nation Council voted on a draft resolution Thursday, 18 April that would have recommended to the 193-member UN General Assembly “that the State of Palestine be admitted to membership in the United Nations.”

The resolution got 12 votes in its favour, with Switzerland and the UK abstaining and the US casting its veto.

To be adopted, the draft resolution required at least nine Council members voting in its favour, with no vetoes by any of its five permanent members – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Currently, Palestine is a “non-member observer state” at the UN, a status granted to it by the General Assembly in 2012.

This status allows Palestine to participate in proceedings of the world body but it cannot vote on resolutions. The only other non-member Observer State at the UN is the Holy See, representing the Vatican.

US Ambassador Robert Wood, Alternative Representative for Special Political Affairs, said in the explanation of the vote at the Security Council meeting on Palestinian Membership that Washington continues to strongly support a two-state solution.

“It remains the US view that the most expeditious path toward statehood for the Palestinian people is through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority with the support of the United States and other partners,” he said.

“This vote does not reflect opposition to Palestinian statehood, but instead is an acknowledgement that it will only come from direct negotiations between the parties.”

Wood said there are “unresolved questions” as to whether Palestine meets the criteria to be considered a State.