US claims capture of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro, wife by special forces

It's been a chaotic Saturday morning for Venezuela ever since US President Donald Trump claimed that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been captured in a clandestine US special forces operation, carried out alongside a wave of overnight airstrikes on Caracas and other Venezuelan cities — a development that, if confirmed, would mark the most dramatic US military intervention in Latin America in decades.

Trump said Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been “flown out of the country”. Venezuela’s remaining leadership immediately demanded proof of life, accused Washington of “kidnapping” a sitting head of state, and vowed to resist what it described as a blatant act of aggression.

Predawn strikes and sudden escalation

The operation unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, when residents of Caracas reported being jolted awake by at least seven powerful explosions and the roar of low-flying combat aircraft over the capital. Air raid sirens were reported across several neighbourhoods. Videos circulating on social media showed flashes in the sky and plumes of smoke rising from what appeared to be military or security installations.

According to US and regional media reports, the strikes were part of a “large-scale” operation targeting air defence sites, command facilities and units loyal to Maduro in and around Caracas and other northern urban centres. Parts of the capital and surrounding areas were left without electricity for hours following the blasts, triggering panic as residents rushed out of buildings and queued at petrol stations and supermarkets amid fears of a prolonged conflict.

There has been no independent verification of the precise targets, scale or impact of the strikes.

Delta Force involved

US media outlets quoted officials as saying that Maduro was captured by Delta Force, the US Army’s elite special mission unit, during or immediately after the airstrikes. CBS News reported that Delta Force spearheaded the operation to seize Maduro at a secure location in or near Caracas.

Delta Force has previously been involved in high-risk raids, including the 2019 mission that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. However, US authorities have not released any images or independent evidence confirming Maduro’s detention.

Trump posted on social media that “the United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader”, adding that Maduro and Flores had been captured and flown out of the country. He described the raid as a joint effort “in conjunction with US law enforcement”, hinting at a connection with longstanding US indictments accusing Maduro and senior Venezuelan officials of narcotics trafficking and terrorism-related offences.