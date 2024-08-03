US to boost military presence in West Asia amid rising tensions

The US Defense Department will move a fighter jet squadron to the West Asia and maintain an aircraft carrier in the region, the Pentagon said, as President Joe Biden made good on his promise to beef up the American military presence to help defend Israel from possible attacks by Iran and its proxies and also safeguard US troops.

In a statement, the department said on Friday, 2 August that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin also ordered additional ballistic missile defence-capable cruisers and destroyers to the European and West Asia regions and is taking steps to send more land-based ballistic missile defence weapons there.

The shifts come as US leaders worry about escalating violence in the West Asia in response to recent attacks by Israel on Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, which triggered threats of retaliation.

Biden in a call on Thursday afternoon, 31 July with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu discussed new US military deployments to protect against possible attacks from ballistic missiles and drones, according to the White House.

In April, US forces intercepted dozens of missiles and drones fired by Iran against Israel and helped shoot down nearly all of them.

The assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday and senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in Beirut on Tuesday risk escalating the fighting into an all-out regional conflict, with Iran also threatening to respond after the attack on its territory.

Israel has vowed to kill Hamas leaders over the group's 7 October attack, which sparked the conflict.

Lloyd Austin is ordering the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to the West Asia to replace the Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group, which is in the Gulf of Oman but scheduled to come home later this summer.