World Cup 2023: Introducing the debutants

Following qualification play-off victories for Haiti, Portugal and Panama, this year's Women's World Cup will feature a grand total of eight debutants.

FIFA's flagship women's competition has been expanded from 24 to 32 teams for the first time in a continued effort to grow the game globally, and a quarter of the field will turn out for their maiden tournament.

DW takes a look at how the debutants reached the Australia & New Zealand finals and how the month-long event could offer a litany of upsets.