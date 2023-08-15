Lives in Literature: ‘Bookstores keep freedom alive’

Akshaya Bahibala is the co-founder of Walking BookFairs, an independent bookstore in Bhubaneswar. The conversations he provoked around books and reading caught the attention of the district administration in Dumka, Jharkhand, who invited Akshaya to restore their state library and set up the Dumka State Library Literature Festival.

Walking BookFairs recently announced the first ‘Bookseller of the Year’ award in India to recognise the under-appreciated yet invaluable contribution booksellers make to the dissemination of knowledge and literature. Extracts from a conversation on his mission to take books to the people:

---

On the genesis of Walking Bookfairs

In the winter of 2013, just before I started Walking BookFairs, my partner Satabdi [Misra] and I spent a few days in a small village called Sarbati, in Koraput district, Odisha.

The little village shop was selling Pepsi and Coca-Cola but it didn’t have a pucca road; the primary school had an asbestos roof, but it didn’t have a library or science lab.

The village sarpanch had recently built a temple with a concrete roof and beautiful flooring, at a cost of more than five lakh rupees! We began Walking BookFairs in 2014, and by 2020, we’d travelled more than 35,000 km across India on our bookmobiles.

Three of our tours, named ‘Read More, Odisha’, took place in our home state, and covered all 30 districts multiple times. Two other tours—‘Poems on the Road’ and ‘Read More, India’—covered more than 20 states. Does that mean my state or country ended up reading more? I’d say: barely or not at all.