IPL 2023: Kohli’s art a voice of sanity amid all the new age batting

A second orange cap is not something that Virat Kohli actually cares for at this stage of his career— unless, of course, it helps the Royal Challengers Bangalore to stay in pursuit of that elusive IPL title. The master chaser, however, has now placed himself in sight of that with a 100 as the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad was treated to a batting masterclass on Thursday night.

There was always a chance that Kohli may reach the three-figure mark this season— given the way he was hitting the ball throughout. The consistency and domination of the bowlers, which had been a hallmark of some of the best years of his batsmanship (remember 2016 when he totalled an almost obscene 973 runs?) was evident from the fact that he has had six half-centuries before these innings so far.

‘’A job well done,’’ was all that Kohli tweeted as social media was agog with praise for what was his sixth IPL century— putting him at par with ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle in terms of the number of centuries. This also officially ended his four-year drought of centuries in the league, with the last one coming in 2019 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.