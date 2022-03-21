Happiness and joy through fitness

Besides a great body, fitness and working out has amazing benefits and paybacks. It keeps your body conditioned, your mind disciplines and your heart happy. Don't take out word for it, Pranit Shilimkar Health and Fitness Entrepreneur, Digital content creator and Founder of Fitnesstalks speaks about why fitness is the need of the hour.



Tell us about your journey into fitness? What was the toughest part of your weight loss journey?



Pranit: My fitness journey began during my college days. I was always a chubby kid with more than a few extra pounds, and that led to insecurities and low self-esteem. It was drastically impacting my mental health. When I first started working out I was surprised with the way my body and mind reciprocated. I soon started to develop a passion for looking and feeling good and that was the first major catalyst for my fitness journey. The toughest part has always been the injuries and dealing with them and the time I cannot work out.



How was Fitnesstalks India formed?



Pranit: Ever since I started working on myself, I realized I had a passion for teaching. I wanted people to experience the same happiness and joy which I experienced from being fit. Fitnesstalks was formed with a basic idea of positively affecting people's health and lifestyle so they lead a happier, fitter life.