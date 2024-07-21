Three governors accused of sexual misconduct in eight years

In January 2017, V. Shanmuganathan, then governor of Meghalaya, resigned after Raj Bhavan employees in Shillong accused him of lowering the dignity of the office and converting the Raj Bhavan into a 'ladies' club'.

The very next year, reports surfaced of a ‘governor of a south Indian state’, whose identity was kept a closely guarded secret, accused of sexual misconduct. The MHA confirmed having received complaints and initiating an inquiry in 2018. The governor in question was accused of seeking sexual favours from women employees in the Raj Bhavan. The scandal was, however, handled discreetly and did not reach the courts or the media.

Even earlier, in 2009, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari had to resign as the governor of Andhra Pradesh following charges of sexual escapades in the Raj Bhavan. He resigned after photographs of him surfaced, showing him in the company of various women within the Raj Bhavan premises, and President Pratibha Patil declined to visit Hyderabad for her annual sojourn while he held office.

None of these cases led to a police investigation.

The case of sexual misconduct against incumbent West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose, however, has been playing out since May this year, when a woman contractual employee lodged a police complaint, accusing him of sexual advances. The governor in turn accused the state police of having engineered the scandal, and issued orders restraining the Raj Bhavan staff from deposing before the police and barring the police from coming into Raj Bhavan to interrogate the employees — three of whom had also been accused of physically restraining and detaining the woman.