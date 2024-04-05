AAP's Sanjay Singh to campaign for INDIA bloc candidates in UP

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has not fielded any candidate from Uttar Pradesh, its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh will campaign extensively for the INDIA bloc candidates.

“I have spent the past six months in jail but this has only strengthened our resolve. We will take this message to the entire country that it is only AAP which has preferred to go to jail rather than compromise in its fight against BJP,” he told IANS on Friday, 5 April.

Sanjay Singh was released on Wednesday, 3 April from jail where he had been lodged in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

Known as the political strategist of the party, Singh will also begin touring states where the party is either contesting elections or has offered support to the INDIA bloc.