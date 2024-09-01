Actor Jayasurya denies sexual harassment charges, vows to fight legally

Breaking his silence over the sexual harassment allegations against him, Malayalam actor Jayasurya on Sunday refuted the accusations and said that they have "shattered" him, his family and everyone close to them.

The actor, who has been in the US with his family for the past one month, said he will face the allegations legally and his lawyers will take care of the proceedings in the cases against him until he returns.

"Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in America for the past one month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me.

"Quite naturally, it has shattered me, my family and everyone who has held me close. I have decided to move forward with this legally," Jayasurya said in a note put up on his Facebook page to thank all those who wished him on his birthday on 31 August.

The first FIR against the actor was registered on 28 August under section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Cantonment police station in Thiruvananthapuram on a complaint by a female actor who has appeared in a handful of movies.