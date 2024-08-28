Surge in sexual assault charges against Malayalam actors since Hema committee report
One significant complaint was filed by actress Sonia Malhar, who alleged that an actor groped her on a film set in 2013
Following the release of the Hema Committee report, there has been a significant increase in sexual assault complaints against several prominent male actors in the Malayalam film industry. To date, the police have registered 17 cases related to these allegations.
As of Tuesday night, 27 August, 17 complaints had been filed, including several from women who had not previously shared their experiences publicly or with the Hema committee. This indicates that more complaints may arise in the near future. IG G. Sparjan Kumar, head of the special investigation team (SIT) formed since the publication of the report, has stated that each complaint will be investigated by a dedicated team.
The SIT is actively working on the cases, with one of the latest statements being from an actor in Aluva, Minu Muneer. She has accused seven individuals, including Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju and Edavela Babu. Meanwhile, Mukesh has claimed that he was blackmailed by the complainant. Out of the 18 complaints received so far, seven are from Muneer alone.
As the investigation continues, further disclosures are expected, and each complaint will be examined by separate SIT teams.
Sonia Malhar’s allegations
Sonia Malhar has been a supporting actress in several films. Hers is the latest allegation, that an actor groped her on a film set in 2013. According to Manorama News, Malhar submitted her complaint to the DGP (director general of police) after giving a statement to the SIT. The accused actor's identity has not been disclosed.
Malhar’s recent public statement, asking the media and public not to link actor Jayasurya to her allegations, has surprised many, especially since she had previously shown no interest in pursuing legal action.
Investigation of actors
The SIT is preparing to officially record the statement of actor Minu Muneer as well, who has accused seven actors, including Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju and Edavela Babu.
Meanwhile, police have filed rape charges against actor Siddique based on a complaint from actor Revathy Sampath. The charges include rape and criminal intimidation, with Sampath alleging that Siddique raped her at the Mascot Hotel in January 2016. Sampath had initially been hesitant to take legal action but decided to come forward after Siddique dismissed the Hema committee's findings.
Sampath had previously made similar allegations during the Me Too movement in 2019.
Siddique has responded with his own complaint to the DGP, claiming that Sampath's accusations have a motive and that their interactions occurred in the presence of her parents.
Director Ranjith Balakrishnan is also under scrutiny. Sources suggest that AIG Poonkuzhali, a member of the SIT, will interrogate Ranjith regarding accusations of misconduct by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra. The SIT has already recorded Mitra’s confidential statement.
