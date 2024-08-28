Surge in sexual assault charges against Malayalam actors since Hema committee report

Following the release of the Hema Committee report, there has been a significant increase in sexual assault complaints against several prominent male actors in the Malayalam film industry. To date, the police have registered 17 cases related to these allegations.

As of Tuesday night, 27 August, 17 complaints had been filed, including several from women who had not previously shared their experiences publicly or with the Hema committee. This indicates that more complaints may arise in the near future. IG G. Sparjan Kumar, head of the special investigation team (SIT) formed since the publication of the report, has stated that each complaint will be investigated by a dedicated team.

The SIT is actively working on the cases, with one of the latest statements being from an actor in Aluva, Minu Muneer. She has accused seven individuals, including Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju and Edavela Babu. Meanwhile, Mukesh has claimed that he was blackmailed by the complainant. Out of the 18 complaints received so far, seven are from Muneer alone.

As the investigation continues, further disclosures are expected, and each complaint will be examined by separate SIT teams.