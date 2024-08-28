FEFKA demands public disclosure of names in Hema commission report

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has called for the names of individuals accused of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry, as detailed in the Hema Commission report, to be made public.

In a statement released on Wednesday, 28 August FEFKA praised the report as a significant document for the Malayalam film industry. The federation acknowledged the severity of the incidents reported and expressed its commitment to addressing the issue with substantive action rather than superficial statements.

FEFKA stated, "The names of the accused in the Hema Commission report should be made public. We will not tolerate anyone found guilty of the crimes they have been accused of." The federation also announced plans to release an analysis report of the Hema Commission's findings. An executive committee meeting is scheduled in Kochi from 2 to 4 September to discuss the matter further. FEFKA will consult with female members before publishing the analysis report.

FEFKA emphasised that it will provide necessary support for filing complaints and pursuing legal actions. The federation also plans to appoint a core committee of women members to assist in these efforts and will ensure the involvement of a clinical psychologist to help individuals overcome any fear or trauma associated with the allegations.