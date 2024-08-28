FEFKA demands public disclosure of names in Hema commission report
The federation also announced plans to release an analysis report of the Hema Commission's findings
The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has called for the names of individuals accused of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry, as detailed in the Hema Commission report, to be made public.
In a statement released on Wednesday, 28 August FEFKA praised the report as a significant document for the Malayalam film industry. The federation acknowledged the severity of the incidents reported and expressed its commitment to addressing the issue with substantive action rather than superficial statements.
FEFKA stated, "The names of the accused in the Hema Commission report should be made public. We will not tolerate anyone found guilty of the crimes they have been accused of." The federation also announced plans to release an analysis report of the Hema Commission's findings. An executive committee meeting is scheduled in Kochi from 2 to 4 September to discuss the matter further. FEFKA will consult with female members before publishing the analysis report.
FEFKA emphasised that it will provide necessary support for filing complaints and pursuing legal actions. The federation also plans to appoint a core committee of women members to assist in these efforts and will ensure the involvement of a clinical psychologist to help individuals overcome any fear or trauma associated with the allegations.
Additionally, FEFKA will take disciplinary action against any members who are arrested or personally implicated in these cases.
FEFKA’s press release indicated that no further comments will be made while the matter is pending before the court. The federation welcomed the appointment of a special inquiry and remains committed to assisting in the legal and investigative processes.
Director Vinayan requests removal of B Unnikrishnan from film policy committee
Amid ongoing debates about the Hema Committee report and sexual assault allegations in the Malayalam film industry, director Vinayan has requested Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to remove director B Unnikrishnan from the film policy committee chaired by Shaji N Karun.
Vinayan's request is based on past actions taken against Unnikrishnan by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). In 2017, the CCI found Unnikrishnan and four others guilty of unfair trade practices. The commission's findings revealed that they had banned Vinayan, along with several actors, technicians, and producers, from working in the film industry. Additionally, the CCI imposed a fine of ₹11.25 lakh on the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), as well as on AMMA president Innocent, general secretary Edavela Babu, and FEFKA officials Sibi Malayail, Unnikrishnan, and K Mohanan.
The Hema Commission report, which was released by the Kerala government on 19 August after a five-year wait, states that sexual exploitation is rampant in the Malayalam film industry, and that women are asked to "compromise" in exchange for work.
The Hema commission under justice K. Hema was constituted to address problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry following a 2017 sexual assault case involving the actor Dileep. The case, which saw an actress abducted and molested by several accused including Dileep, has been ongoing since then. The report, filed in 2019, was not released earlier owing to its sensitive content.
According to the report, the Malayalam film industry denies opportunities to those who are not ready to "cooperate" and grant sexual favours. There is a general perception that actresses are here to make money and will therefore share a bed with anyone.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines